The New Jersey Devils, including Timo Meier, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. If you're thinking about a bet on Meier against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Timo Meier vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Meier Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Meier has averaged 12:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -15.

In five of 16 games this season, Meier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Meier has a point in nine of 16 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 16 games this year, Meier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Meier's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Meier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Meier Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 16 Games 2 11 Points 3 5 Goals 3 6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.