For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Tomas Hertl a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

In five of 25 games this season, Hertl has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 71 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Islanders 3 3 0 22:59 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:37 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:09 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:08 Away L 3-0 11/25/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:12 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 22:41 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:25 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:31 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:33 Home L 5-3

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

