The San Jose Sharks, Tomas Hertl among them, face the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Prop bets for Hertl are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Tomas Hertl vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Hertl has a plus-minus of -15, while averaging 20:07 on the ice per game.

Hertl has scored a goal in five of 25 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 14 of 25 games this season, Hertl has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Hertl has an assist in 10 of 25 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hertl's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Hertl Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 25 Games 2 21 Points 2 7 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

