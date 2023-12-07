For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Travis Konecny a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Konecny stats and insights

In nine of 25 games this season, Konecny has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Konecny's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 68 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Konecny recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 20:16 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 2 0 2 22:48 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 20:32 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:34 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 20:13 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 21:39 Away W 3-1

Flyers vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

