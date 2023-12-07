Will Travis Konecny Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 7?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Travis Konecny a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Konecny stats and insights
- In nine of 25 games this season, Konecny has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- Konecny's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 68 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Konecny recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|20:16
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|22:48
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|20:32
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:34
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:43
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|20:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|21:39
|Away
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.