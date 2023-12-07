The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Konecny among them, face the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Prop bets for Konecny in that upcoming Flyers-Coyotes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Travis Konecny vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Konecny Season Stats Insights

Konecny has averaged 18:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

In nine of 25 games this season, Konecny has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Konecny has a point in 13 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points seven times.

Konecny has an assist in six of 25 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Konecny goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Konecny going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Konecny Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 68 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 25 Games 2 20 Points 4 12 Goals 2 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.