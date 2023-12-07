The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Sanheim among them, face the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Thinking about a wager on Sanheim in the Flyers-Coyotes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Travis Sanheim vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

Sanheim's plus-minus rating this season, in 26:01 per game on the ice, is -13.

Sanheim has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 25 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Sanheim has a point in 11 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points four times.

Sanheim has an assist in 11 of 25 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Sanheim going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 68 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 25 Games 2 17 Points 0 2 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

