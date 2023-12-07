For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Tyler Bertuzzi a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bertuzzi stats and insights

In five of 22 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Senators this season in one game (five shots).

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Bertuzzi's shooting percentage is 9.6%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Bertuzzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:58 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:03 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:32 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 15:48 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 14:58 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:36 Home L 6-3

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

