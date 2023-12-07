Tyler Bertuzzi and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Canadian Tire Centre. If you'd like to wager on Bertuzzi's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Bertuzzi has averaged 16:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Bertuzzi has a goal in five games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Bertuzzi has a point in seven of 22 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of 22 games this season, Bertuzzi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Bertuzzi goes over his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 22 Games 4 9 Points 2 5 Goals 2 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.