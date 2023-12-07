The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Tyler Johnson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in five of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Johnson averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:09 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:40 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:52 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:37 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:03 Away L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

