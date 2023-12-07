The New Jersey Devils, including Tyler Toffoli, take the ice Thursday against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Toffoli in the Devils-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Toffoli has averaged 17:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

Toffoli has a goal in eight games this year out of 23 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Toffoli has a point in 14 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points five times.

In nine of 23 games this season, Toffoli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Toffoli goes over his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Toffoli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 23 Games 3 21 Points 5 12 Goals 3 9 Assists 2

