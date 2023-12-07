The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Tyson Foerster light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Foerster stats and insights

  • Foerster has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Foerster's shooting percentage is 7.8%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 68 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Foerster recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:34 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:29 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:43 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:09 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:25 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:30 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:31 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:01 Away W 3-1

Flyers vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

