Tyson Foerster will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Arizona Coyotes meet on Thursday at Mullett Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Foerster's props? Here is some information to help you.

Tyson Foerster vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Foerster has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 15:58 on the ice per game.

In four of 24 games this season, Foerster has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Foerster has recorded a point in a game eight times this year out of 24 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Foerster has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 24 games played.

The implied probability that Foerster goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Foerster Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 68 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

