On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Tyson Jost going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jost stats and insights

  • In two of 21 games this season, Jost has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Jost has zero points on the power play.
  • Jost's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 59 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:12 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:03 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 8:24 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:12 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 5:21 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:19 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 10:18 Away L 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.