On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Tyson Jost going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Jost stats and insights

In two of 21 games this season, Jost has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Jost has zero points on the power play.

Jost's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 59 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Jost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:12 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:03 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 8:24 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:12 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 5:21 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:19 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 10:18 Away L 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 5-2

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

