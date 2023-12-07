Can we count on William Eklund scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

  • In six of 26 games this season, Eklund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • Eklund has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
  • Eklund averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 21:08 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 19:20 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:45 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:09 Home W 5-1

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

