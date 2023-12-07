Will William Eklund Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 7?
Can we count on William Eklund scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will William Eklund score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Eklund stats and insights
- In six of 26 games this season, Eklund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Eklund has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
- Eklund averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Eklund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|21:08
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|19:20
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:09
|Home
|W 5-1
Sharks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
