William Eklund and the San Jose Sharks will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Looking to wager on Eklund's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

William Eklund vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

Eklund has averaged 18:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -9).

In six of 26 games this year, Eklund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Eklund has a point in nine of 26 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Eklund has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

Eklund has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eklund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Eklund Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

