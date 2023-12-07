The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will William Nylander find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

In 10 of 22 games this season, Nylander has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has attempted five shots and scored one goal.

On the power play he has five goals, plus six assists.

Nylander's shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 4.5 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Nylander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:14 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:15 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:42 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 26:10 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:12 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 2 1 1 23:09 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 20:31 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:21 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 3 2 1 20:46 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 2 1 1 16:20 Home L 6-3

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

