William Nylander will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators face off on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Nylander in the Maple Leafs-Senators game? Use our stats and information below.

William Nylander vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Nylander has averaged 20:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Nylander has scored a goal in a game 10 times this season over 22 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Nylander has a point in 19 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 16 of 22 games this season, Nylander has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Nylander hits the over on his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 59.8% chance of Nylander having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nylander Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 65 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 22 Games 5 29 Points 5 12 Goals 4 17 Assists 1

