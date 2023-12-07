The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Sharangovich stats and insights

In five of 25 games this season, Sharangovich has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Sharangovich has zero points on the power play.

Sharangovich averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.6%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 83 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:14 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:29 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:56 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 3 1 2 14:11 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:14 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:04 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 9:48 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:22 Home W 5-2

Flames vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

