Yegor Sharangovich and the Calgary Flames will be in action on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. If you'd like to wager on Sharangovich's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Yegor Sharangovich vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Sharangovich Season Stats Insights

Sharangovich's plus-minus this season, in 14:59 per game on the ice, is -8.

In five of 25 games this year, Sharangovich has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Sharangovich has a point in eight of 25 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Sharangovich has an assist in four of 25 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Sharangovich has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sharangovich going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Sharangovich Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 83 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 25 Games 9 11 Points 0 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

