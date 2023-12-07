In the upcoming tilt against the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Yegor Zamula to score a goal for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

Zamula has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

Zamula has zero points on the power play.

Zamula's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 68 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Zamula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 3-1 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 5-1

Flyers vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

