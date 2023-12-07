Will Zachary Benson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 7?
Can we count on Zachary Benson finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres face off with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Benson stats and insights
- Benson has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- Benson has zero points on the power play.
- Benson's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 59 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Benson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|15:36
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|12:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|14:43
|Away
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.