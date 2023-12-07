Can we count on Zachary Benson finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres face off with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Benson stats and insights

Benson has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

Benson has zero points on the power play.

Benson's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 59 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Benson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:40 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:17 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 15:36 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:28 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:21 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:12 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:43 Away L 3-2

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

