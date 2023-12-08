When the Edmonton Oilers play the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, will Brett Kulak score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulak stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, Kulak scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Wild this season, but has not scored.

Kulak has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 82 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Kulak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:10 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:58 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:18 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:13 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

