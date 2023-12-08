When the Edmonton Oilers play the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, will Brett Kulak score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kulak stats and insights

  • In one of 23 games this season, Kulak scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Wild this season, but has not scored.
  • Kulak has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 82 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kulak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:10 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:58 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:18 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:13 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.