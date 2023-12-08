Can we count on Cody Ceci finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Minnesota Wild at 9:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Cody Ceci score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Ceci stats and insights

Ceci is yet to score through 23 games this season.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Ceci has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are conceding 82 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Ceci recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:57 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 24:01 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:07 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:20 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:07 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:02 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 18:49 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:46 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:22 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

