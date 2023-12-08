Will Connor Brown Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 8?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Connor Brown a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Connor Brown score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Brown stats and insights
- Brown is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Brown has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are giving up 82 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:53
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|6:25
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.