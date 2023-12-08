On Friday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the Minnesota Wild. Is Connor McDavid going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McDavid stats and insights

  • In seven of 21 games this season, McDavid has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (zero shots).
  • McDavid has picked up two goals and 12 assists on the power play.
  • McDavid's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:31 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:37 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 22:07 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 5 1 4 19:03 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 4 0 4 18:36 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:40 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 24:00 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 23:36 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 19:31 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.