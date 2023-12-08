Will Connor McDavid Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 8?
On Friday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the Minnesota Wild. Is Connor McDavid going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)
McDavid stats and insights
- In seven of 21 games this season, McDavid has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (zero shots).
- McDavid has picked up two goals and 12 assists on the power play.
- McDavid's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
McDavid recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|0
|3
|18:31
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:37
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|22:07
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|5
|1
|4
|19:03
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|4
|0
|4
|18:36
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|19:40
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|2
|2
|0
|24:00
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|23:36
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|19:31
|Home
|W 4-1
Oilers vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
