Can we anticipate Darnell Nurse lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Minnesota Wild at 9:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Nurse stats and insights

  • In four of 23 games this season, Nurse has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Wild this season, but has not scored.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 7.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 82 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Nurse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 24:02 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:48 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 25:10 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:35 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:21 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:46 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 21:38 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

