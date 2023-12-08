Will Derek Ryan Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 8?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Derek Ryan a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Ryan stats and insights
- In one of 23 games so far this season, Ryan has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Ryan has no points on the power play.
- Ryan's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are conceding 82 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Ryan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:12
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|11:37
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|10:10
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.