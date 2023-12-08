For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Derek Ryan a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ryan stats and insights

  • In one of 23 games so far this season, Ryan has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Ryan has no points on the power play.
  • Ryan's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are conceding 82 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ryan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:59 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:12 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:08 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 11:37 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 10:10 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:53 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.