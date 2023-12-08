Friday's game between the Duquesne Dukes (6-2) and the Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-4) at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-62 and heavily favors Duquesne to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 8.

The matchup has no set line.

Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 76, Saint Peter's 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's

Computer Predicted Spread: Duquesne (-13.9)

Duquesne (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.2

Duquesne has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Saint Peter's is 4-3-0. The Dukes are 4-4-0 and the Peacocks are 3-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Duquesne Performance Insights

The Dukes average 78.5 points per game (112th in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per contest (169th in college basketball). They have a +65 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Duquesne wins the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. It records 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 115th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.8 per outing.

Duquesne connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (36th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (7.4).

The Dukes average 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (96th in college basketball), and give up 88.5 points per 100 possessions (162nd in college basketball).

Duquesne has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (141st in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (239th in college basketball).

Saint Peter's Performance Insights

The Peacocks have been outscored by 2.4 points per game (posting 61.6 points per game, 353rd in college basketball, while conceding 64.0 per outing, 42nd in college basketball) and have a -17 scoring differential.

Saint Peter's wins the rebound battle by 5.7 boards on average. It collects 32.0 rebounds per game, 232nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26.3.

Saint Peter's hits 5.6 three-pointers per game (315th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.9 on average.

Saint Peter's has committed 1.6 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.3 (276th in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (222nd in college basketball).

