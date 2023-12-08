The Duquesne Dukes (6-2) play the Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duquesne Stats Insights

This season, the Dukes have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Peacocks' opponents have made.

Duquesne is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Dukes are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Peacocks sit at 233rd.

The 78.5 points per game the Dukes record are 14.5 more points than the Peacocks give up (64).

When Duquesne scores more than 64 points, it is 6-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Peter's Stats Insights

This season, Saint Peter's has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Dukes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Peacocks rank 45th.

The Peacocks' 61.6 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 70.4 the Dukes give up.

Saint Peter's has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.

Duquesne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duquesne put up 75.1 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 73.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Dukes gave up 66.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 77.1.

At home, Duquesne sunk 0.6 fewer treys per game (8.7) than on the road (9.3). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to on the road (36.2%).

Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Saint Peter's scored 67.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 56.6.

The Peacocks conceded fewer points at home (63.3 per game) than away (67.6) last season.

Beyond the arc, Saint Peter's drained fewer 3-pointers away (4.9 per game) than at home (7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (25.8%) than at home (32.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duquesne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 @ Nebraska L 89-79 Pinnacle Bank Arena 11/29/2023 UC Irvine W 66-62 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 12/6/2023 @ Marshall W 85-72 Cam Henderson Center 12/8/2023 Saint Peter's - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 12/18/2023 Bradley - The LeBron James Arena 12/23/2023 Santa Clara - T-Mobile Arena

Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule