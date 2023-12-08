How to Watch Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's on TV or Live Stream - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Duquesne Dukes (6-2) play the Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 on ESPN+.
Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Duquesne Stats Insights
- This season, the Dukes have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Peacocks' opponents have made.
- Duquesne is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Dukes are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Peacocks sit at 233rd.
- The 78.5 points per game the Dukes record are 14.5 more points than the Peacocks give up (64).
- When Duquesne scores more than 64 points, it is 6-2.
Saint Peter's Stats Insights
- This season, Saint Peter's has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Dukes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Peacocks rank 45th.
- The Peacocks' 61.6 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 70.4 the Dukes give up.
- Saint Peter's has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.
Duquesne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Duquesne put up 75.1 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 73.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Dukes gave up 66.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 77.1.
- At home, Duquesne sunk 0.6 fewer treys per game (8.7) than on the road (9.3). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to on the road (36.2%).
Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Saint Peter's scored 67.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 56.6.
- The Peacocks conceded fewer points at home (63.3 per game) than away (67.6) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Saint Peter's drained fewer 3-pointers away (4.9 per game) than at home (7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (25.8%) than at home (32.3%) too.
Duquesne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 89-79
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/29/2023
|UC Irvine
|W 66-62
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Marshall
|W 85-72
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/8/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|Bradley
|-
|The LeBron James Arena
|12/23/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Rutgers
|L 71-40
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Niagara
|W 72-67
|Gallagher Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Canisius
|W 54-52
|Koessler Athletic Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/12/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Yanitelli Center
|12/22/2023
|Kean
|-
|Yanitelli Center
