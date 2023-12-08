The Duquesne Dukes (6-2) play the Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
Duquesne Stats Insights

  • This season, the Dukes have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Peacocks' opponents have made.
  • Duquesne is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Dukes are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Peacocks sit at 233rd.
  • The 78.5 points per game the Dukes record are 14.5 more points than the Peacocks give up (64).
  • When Duquesne scores more than 64 points, it is 6-2.

Saint Peter's Stats Insights

  • This season, Saint Peter's has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Dukes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Peacocks rank 45th.
  • The Peacocks' 61.6 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 70.4 the Dukes give up.
  • Saint Peter's has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.

Duquesne Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Duquesne put up 75.1 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 73.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Dukes gave up 66.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 77.1.
  • At home, Duquesne sunk 0.6 fewer treys per game (8.7) than on the road (9.3). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to on the road (36.2%).

Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Saint Peter's scored 67.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 56.6.
  • The Peacocks conceded fewer points at home (63.3 per game) than away (67.6) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Saint Peter's drained fewer 3-pointers away (4.9 per game) than at home (7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (25.8%) than at home (32.3%) too.

Duquesne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Nebraska L 89-79 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/29/2023 UC Irvine W 66-62 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Marshall W 85-72 Cam Henderson Center
12/8/2023 Saint Peter's - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 Bradley - The LeBron James Arena
12/23/2023 Santa Clara - T-Mobile Arena

Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 @ Rutgers L 71-40 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/1/2023 @ Niagara W 72-67 Gallagher Center
12/3/2023 @ Canisius W 54-52 Koessler Athletic Center
12/8/2023 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/12/2023 UMBC - Yanitelli Center
12/22/2023 Kean - Yanitelli Center

