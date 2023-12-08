Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's December 8 Tickets & Start Time
The Duquesne Dukes (4-2) play the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Jimmy Clark III: 17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dae Dae Grant: 20.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fousseyni Drame: 9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kareem Rozier: 10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Andrei Savrasov: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Saint Peter's Top Players (2022-23)
- Isiah Dasher: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylen Murray: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Latrell Reid: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Corey Washington: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mouhamed Sow: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Duquesne Rank
|Duquesne AVG
|Saint Peter's AVG
|Saint Peter's Rank
|98th
|74.9
|Points Scored
|62.1
|354th
|217th
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|42nd
|114th
|32.7
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|19th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|15th
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|10.5
|343rd
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
