The Duquesne Dukes (4-2) play the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • Jimmy Clark III: 17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dae Dae Grant: 20.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Fousseyni Drame: 9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Kareem Rozier: 10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Andrei Savrasov: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Saint Peter's Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isiah Dasher: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaylen Murray: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Latrell Reid: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Corey Washington: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Mouhamed Sow: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Duquesne Rank Duquesne AVG Saint Peter's AVG Saint Peter's Rank
98th 74.9 Points Scored 62.1 354th
217th 71.3 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd
114th 32.7 Rebounds 31.4 201st
19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 11.3 15th
25th 9.2 3pt Made 5.9 320th
40th 15.2 Assists 10.5 343rd
160th 11.7 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

