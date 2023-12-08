The Duquesne Dukes (4-2) play the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Duquesne Players to Watch

Jimmy Clark III: 17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Dae Dae Grant: 20.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Fousseyni Drame: 9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Kareem Rozier: 10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Andrei Savrasov: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Saint Peter's Top Players (2022-23)

Isiah Dasher: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylen Murray: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Latrell Reid: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Corey Washington: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Mouhamed Sow: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Duquesne Rank Duquesne AVG Saint Peter's AVG Saint Peter's Rank 98th 74.9 Points Scored 62.1 354th 217th 71.3 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 114th 32.7 Rebounds 31.4 201st 19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 11.3 15th 25th 9.2 3pt Made 5.9 320th 40th 15.2 Assists 10.5 343rd 160th 11.7 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

