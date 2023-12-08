The Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-4) are heavy, 14-point underdogs against the Duquesne Dukes (6-2) at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Friday, December 8, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 129 in the matchup.

Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duquesne -14 129

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duquesne vs Saint Peter's Betting Records & Stats

The Dukes have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Duquesne has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1316.

The Dukes have a 92.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Saint Peter's is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Peacocks have been listed as an underdog of +800 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Saint Peter's has an implied victory probability of 11.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129 % of Games Over 129 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duquesne 7 87.5% 78.5 140.1 70.4 134.4 148.2 Saint Peter's 4 57.1% 61.6 140.1 64.0 134.4 129.4

Additional Duquesne vs Saint Peter's Insights & Trends

The Dukes put up 14.5 more points per game (78.5) than the Peacocks allow (64.0).

When Duquesne scores more than 64.0 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Peacocks average 8.8 fewer points per game (61.6) than the Dukes give up to opponents (70.4).

Saint Peter's has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 2-0 overall record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duquesne 4-4-0 0-0 4-4-0 Saint Peter's 4-3-0 1-1 3-4-0

Duquesne vs. Saint Peter's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duquesne Saint Peter's 16-4 Home Record 8-6 3-7 Away Record 4-11 11-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 8-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-11-0

