For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Evander Kane a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kane stats and insights

Kane has scored in nine of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

Kane has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

Kane's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 19:48 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 18:47 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:36 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:07 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:30 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 3 3 0 21:11 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:33 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.