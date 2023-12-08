Should you bet on James Hamblin to light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers and the Minnesota Wild face off on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Hamblin stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Hamblin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Hamblin has no points on the power play.

He has a 28.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 82 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Hamblin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:13 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:11 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 6:26 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 9:45 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:33 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:33 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:16 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 7:02 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:44 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:08 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

