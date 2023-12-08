Top Jazz vs. Clippers Players to Watch - December 8
The Utah Jazz (7-14) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Delta Center. Keyonte George of the Jazz and Paul George of the Clippers are two players to watch in this game.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Clippers
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jazz's Last Game
The Jazz lost their most recent game to the Mavericks, 147-97, on Wednesday. Ochai Agbaji led the way with 21 points, plus zero rebounds and zero assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ochai Agbaji
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|John Collins
|10
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
Clippers' Last Game
The Clippers were victorious in their previous game against the Nuggets, 111-102, on Wednesday. Paul George led the way with 25 points, and also had eight boards and one assist.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paul George
|25
|8
|1
|0
|1
|5
|James Harden
|20
|1
|11
|3
|1
|2
|Kawhi Leonard
|17
|4
|5
|1
|1
|1
Jazz Players to Watch
- John Collins is averaging 14.2 points, 0.9 assists and 8.4 boards per game.
- Keyonte George is posting 10.3 points, 5.2 assists and 3.3 boards per game.
- Talen Horton-Tucker's numbers for the season are 9.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 boards per contest.
- Collin Sexton is averaging 12.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 boards per contest.
- Walker Kessler's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 7.9 boards and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 56.0% from the field.
Clippers Players to Watch
- Paul George gets the Clippers 23.6 points, 6.0 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.2 blocks.
- Kawhi Leonard provides 21.6 points, 5.9 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, plus 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.7 blocks.
- Russell Westbrook's numbers for the season are 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Ivica Zubac's averages for the season are 11.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists, making 62.4% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).
- James Harden averages 16.0 points, 4.2 boards and 6.7 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|John Collins
|UTA
|13.4
|8.6
|0.7
|0.5
|0.7
|1.3
|Kawhi Leonard
|LAC
|22.6
|6.6
|3.3
|1.5
|1.0
|1.7
|Keyonte George
|UTA
|12.9
|4.2
|5.7
|0.6
|0.1
|1.8
|Paul George
|LAC
|22.4
|6.4
|4.6
|0.7
|0.3
|3.4
|Collin Sexton
|UTA
|12.3
|3.0
|3.5
|0.6
|0.2
|1.3
|James Harden
|LAC
|16.5
|4.1
|8.0
|1.9
|0.6
|2.6
