Will Leon Draisaitl Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 8?
When the Edmonton Oilers take on the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, will Leon Draisaitl light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)
Draisaitl stats and insights
- In eight of 23 games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has seven goals on the power play, and also six assists.
- Draisaitl's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Draisaitl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|22:01
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|24:34
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|17:24
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|3
|2
|1
|17:01
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|19:48
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|25:17
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|23:15
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|22:58
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|4
|1
|3
|18:59
|Home
|W 4-1
Oilers vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
