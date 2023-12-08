Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manitowoc County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Manitowoc County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manitowoc Roncalli High School at Two Rivers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Two Rivers, WI
- Conference: Eastern Wisconsin Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School at Reedsville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Reedsville, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
