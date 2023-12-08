Will Mattias Ekholm find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers play the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ekholm stats and insights

Ekholm has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play, Ekholm has accumulated two goals and one assist.

Ekholm's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 82 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ekholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 21:39 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:21 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:42 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:20 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 22:31 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:37 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:12 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:37 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:19 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.