Will Mattias Ekholm find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers play the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekholm stats and insights

  • Ekholm has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (three shots).
  • On the power play, Ekholm has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • Ekholm's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 82 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Ekholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 21:39 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:21 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:42 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:20 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 22:31 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:37 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:12 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:37 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:19 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

