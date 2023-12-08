For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Mattias Janmark a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Janmark stats and insights

  • Janmark has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Janmark has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are allowing 82 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Janmark recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 12:30 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:40 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:45 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 6-3
10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 7-4
10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 3-2 OT
10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:54 Away L 4-1

Oilers vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

