Will Mattias Janmark Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 8?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Mattias Janmark a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Janmark stats and insights
- Janmark has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Janmark has no points on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are allowing 82 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Janmark recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|0
|3
|12:30
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|10:40
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:54
|Away
|L 4-1
Oilers vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
