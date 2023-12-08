Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ozaukee County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Ozaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Homestead High School at West Bend East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: West Bend, WI
- Conference: North Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
