Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Racine County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Racine County, Wisconsin today, we've got what you need.
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Creek High School at William Horlick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradford High School at Racine Case High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
