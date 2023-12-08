When the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, will Ryan McLeod find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

McLeod stats and insights

In two of 23 games this season, McLeod has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

McLeod has picked up one assist on the power play.

McLeod's shooting percentage is 6.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 82 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:16 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 2 1 1 13:32 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:00 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:13 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:58 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:29 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:53 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

