In the upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Sam Gagner to find the back of the net for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Gagner has scored in two of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.

Gagner's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 82 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:40 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:37 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:23 Home W 5-4 SO 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:38 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:35 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:30 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 5-2

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

