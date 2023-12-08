In the upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Vincent Desharnais to find the back of the net for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Desharnais stats and insights

Desharnais has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Desharnais has zero points on the power play.

Desharnais' shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 82 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Desharnais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:15 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:46 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 14:13 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:51 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:07 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:50 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:52 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.