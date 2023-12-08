The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Friday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Warren Foegele score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Foegele stats and insights

In three of 23 games this season, Foegele has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Wild this season, and has scored two goals.

Foegele has zero points on the power play.

Foegele averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 82 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Foegele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 13:30 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:37 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:34 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:35 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:13 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:53 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:01 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:47 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

