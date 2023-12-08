Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waushara County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Waushara County, Wisconsin today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Waushara County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tri-County High School at Pittsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Pittsville, WI
- Conference: Central Wisconsin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
