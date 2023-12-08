Will Zach Hyman Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 8?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Zach Hyman a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hyman stats and insights
- In nine of 22 games this season, Hyman has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Hyman has picked up four goals and two assists on the power play.
- Hyman's shooting percentage is 19.5%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 82 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hyman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|3
|0
|18:39
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|18:48
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|3
|2
|1
|19:10
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|18:31
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|2
|0
|20:22
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:20
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|3
|3
|0
|19:27
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.