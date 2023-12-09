Anders Lee will be among those in action Saturday when his New York Islanders play the Los Angeles Kings at UBS Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Lee against the Kings, we have lots of info to help.

Anders Lee vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Lee Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Lee has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 15:05 on the ice per game.

Lee has a goal in five of 25 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Despite recording points in eight of 25 games this season, Lee has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In three of 25 games this season, Lee has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Lee hits the over on his points prop total is 40.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lee has an implied probability of 24.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lee Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 51 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +38.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 25 Games 2 8 Points 1 5 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

