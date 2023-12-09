Andrew Mangiapane will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Calgary Flames play the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you'd like to wager on Mangiapane's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Flames vs Devils Game Info

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Mangiapane has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 15:15 on the ice per game.

Mangiapane has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

Mangiapane has registered a point in a game 11 times this season over 25 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Mangiapane has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Mangiapane's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Mangiapane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 25 Games 2 14 Points 0 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

