The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Beauvillier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

In one of 25 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Beauvillier averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

