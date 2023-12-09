The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Auston Matthews score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Matthews stats and insights

  • In eight of 23 games this season, Matthews has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Predators this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Matthews has accumulated five goals and three assists.
  • He takes 4.1 shots per game, and converts 16.8% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Matthews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:13 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 23:40 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:43 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:15 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:15 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:18 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:14 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:28 Home W 5-4 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

